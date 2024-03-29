KPJ Kuching completes over 200 successful robotic assisted knee surgeries

KUALA LUMPUR: KPJ Healthcare Bhd has reached a remarkable milestone in orthopaedic surgery through KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital in Sarawak, which recently completed its 206th robotic assisted total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgeries within seven months.

KPJ Healthcare in a statement today said this achievement showcased the group's commitment to advancing surgical technology and patient-centric care.

It said this not only highlights KPJ Healthcare's commitment to adopting innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiencies within its network, but also marks a significant moment in the history of healthcare in Borneo Island.

“By integrating robotic technology into KPJ Kuching’s services, the group has demonstrated its commitment to cutting-edge, patient-centric care.

“This pioneering initiative in the region not only sets new standards for surgical excellence in TKA, but also reaffirms our commitment to advancing healthcare standards and delivering exceptional outcomes for our patients,“ the statement read.

According to the statement, the success of the robotic assisted programme was celebrated at the '200 Leaps, A Million Smiles: KPJ Kuching's Remarkable Journey with ROSA' event, which was graced by Sarawak's Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

The event was also attended by Zimmer Biomet, South East Asia and South Asia vice-president Ng Tze Mau and KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan.

The statement said the introduction of robotic assisted technology at KPJ Kuching has transformed TKA surgeries, resulting in quicker recovery times and better patient outcomes.

“Since its implementation in Aug 2023 until Feb 2024, there has been a notable 28.7 per cent increase in successful TKA operations compared to the previous year, totaling 360 procedures.

“This remarkable surge underscores the effectiveness of robotic assisted technology, as well as KPJ Healthcare’s commitment to advanced patient care, which has not only boosted surgical precision but has also greatly improved the recovery experience, leading to increased patient confidence and satisfaction,“ it said.

KPJ Healthcare is at the forefront of incorporating cutting-edge medical technologies, a commitment exemplified by the Group’s strategic partnership with Zimmer Biomet, a global medical device and technology leader.

This collaboration has enabled KPJ Kuching to adopt robotic assisted technology, a leading innovation in TKA surgery, it said. -Bernama