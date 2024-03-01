KPKM: Ala Sekinchan SMART SBB paddy cultivation to be expanded this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will intensify its efforts and expand paddy cultivation under the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field (SMART SBB) Programme, including in Sabah and Sarawak, this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix), said in a Facebook post today that large-scale nationwide paddy cultivation would help meet the local rice demand, especially for states affected by climate change.

The implementation of the Ala Sekinchan SMART SBB programme focuses on the farming model and practices adopted by farmers in Sekinchan, Selangor.

In addition to increasing farmers’ income through higher paddy yields, the programme also aims to help the country become less dependent on rice imports within two years.

The ongoing Ala Sekinchan SMART SBB programme involves nearly 10,000 farmers nationwide and covers an area of over 26,000 hectares. -Bernama