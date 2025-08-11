Malaysia strengthens child protection laws with mobile courts and legal reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is intensifying efforts to protect children from sexual crimes through legal reforms and comprehensive implementation strategies.

Key amendments to the Child Sexual Crimes Act 2017 in 2023 include renaming child pornography as child sexual abuse material and introducing new offences like live-streaming sexual crimes.

Deputy Director-General (Legal Reform Sector) of the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) Thiyagu Ganesan highlighted the Online Safety Act 2025, which mandates digital platforms to remove child sexual abuse content.

He emphasised the introduction of “safety by design” to ensure children’s online security during an interview on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme.

To improve access to justice, 81 specialised Child Sexual Crime Courts have been established nationwide, alongside child-friendly mobile courts.

Thiyagu explained that mobile courts feature child witness rooms and operate near victims to reduce inconvenience.

Specialised training for prosecutors, judges, and lawyers has been prioritised to enhance child case handling under the 2023 amendments.

These amendments regulate examination methods for child witnesses, ensuring fair legal proceedings.

BHEUU is expanding awareness campaigns on Section 19, which mandates reporting suspected child sexual crimes to authorities.

The SUHAKAM Act 1999 was amended in 2023 to create a full-time Chief Children’s Commissioner role and additional commissioners dedicated to child protection.

Their role includes advising on government policies and advocating for continuous improvements in child welfare.

Thiyagu stressed the importance of these reforms in strengthening checks and balances for child protection policies. - Bernama