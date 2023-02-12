KPKT allocates RM750,000 to light up Taman Dr Seenivasagam

IPOH: A total of RM750,000 has been allocated to the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) for the improvement of the lighting system at Taman DR Seenivasagam.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the improvements would be implemented soon in preparation for Visit Perak Year 2024.

“The beauty of public parks is one of the main focuses of KPKT. With the installation of this lighting system, Taman DR Seenivasagam will be more attractive, charming and spruced up as a tourist destination, especially in the city of Ipoh,” he said.

He said this after launching the Campsite Planning Guidelines (GPP) here today.

In the meantime, Nga said KPKT is also planning a redevelopment project for the Waller Court flats located in Jalan Lim Bo Seng.

“We have an integrated redevelopment plan for Waller Court together with Taman DR Seenivasagam to become Ipoh City Centre,“ he said. - Bernama