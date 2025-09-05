KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the presence of the International Economic Senate (IWS) and the World Economic Council delegation opens up opportunities for investment expansion, especially involving German companies in Malaysia.

Through a post on his Facebook account today, Anwar said he received a courtesy call from IWS chairman Peter Nussbaum along with a delegation from the World Economic Council.

“I welcome their visit to Malaysia as a continuous initiative to explore investment expansion opportunities, especially by German companies.

“We exchanged views on the policies and business facilities by the MADANI Government that can benefit foreign investors,” he said.

IWS was established in Germany to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers with a mission to foster sustainable economic development and responsible business practices.

The World Economic Council delegation is one of the key initiatives of IWS which brings together senior business leaders, government officials and experts in various fields.

Germany has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union (EU) member states since 2000.

In this context, Malaysia sees greater opportunities in line with the announcement of the resumption of negotiations on the Malaysia-EU Free Trade Agreement (MEUFTA) on Jan 20.