KUALA LUMPUR: A private university student was fined RM5,000, in default two months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for outraging the modesty of a female American pathologist in a light rail transit (LRT) train early this year.

Magistrate S. Mageswary meted out the fine on Bangladeshi national Rahman Md Moshiur, 28, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with using criminal force on the 26-year-old woman with the intent to outrage her modesty in a train from the Universiti LRT station heading to the Bangsar LRT station at 9 am on January 9.

The charge, under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farhana Mohamad Poad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.