PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Kubu Baharu polling day is scheduled for May 11, according to the Election Commission (EC).

On Thursday, April 4, EC Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that early voting will take place on May 7 and the Nomination Day would be on April 27.

According to the Star, the state seat became vacant following the passing of Selangor’s three-term assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong.

Lee had been battling cancer recently before passing away on March 21.

She was 58.

Following the 15th General Election, there have been seven by-election so far including the Simpang Jeram, Pelangai, and Jepak state seats, as well as the parliamentary seats of Kuala Terengganu, Kemanan, and Pulai.

