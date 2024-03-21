Kuala Kubu Baharu state rep dies from cancer

PETALING JAYA: The state seat of Kuala Kubu Baharu has been made vacant after its incumbent assemblyperson Lee Kee Hiong passed away, today following a bout with cancer.

It is learnt that the 58-year-old had been suffering from ovarian cancer since 2020.

At the time of her passing, the DAP assemblywoman was serving her third term as Kuala Kubu Baharu rep, having successfully retained the seat during the Selangor state election, last year.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who confirmed Lee’s passing described it as a huge loss to Kuala Kubu Bharu consitituents where she had been serving since 2013.

“On behalf of the Selangor government, I would like to convey my condolences to the Lee’s family, friends and DAP members who have lost an experienced representative.

“May they be given the strength to endure this tough time,“ he said, in a statement, today.