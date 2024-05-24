Labohan Dagang WTP resumes operation - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Labohan Dagang water treatment plant (WTP), which was temporarily shut down due to a power supply disruption, has resumed full operations early this morning.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said that water supply has started being restored in stages to consumers’ premises from 5 am.

“The duration of the water supply recovery period differs depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

“Air Selangor will provide updates from time to time through all mediums, especially the mass media,” it said.

Yesterday, Air Selangor reported that the Labohan Dagang WTP was temporarily shut down due to a power supply disruption caused by emergency repair works on electrical equipment at the Olak Lempit main substation by Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

This resulted in parts of the Kuala Langat region experiencing unscheduled water supply disruptions starting from 10 pm.

For further information, consumers can refer to the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call 15300 or visit https://www.airselangor.com/.