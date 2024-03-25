Lack of awareness hindering efforts to prevent HIV

PETALING JAYA: A lack of awareness may be why very few people take pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which is provided at selected government health clinics to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

On March 20, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said 3,451 individuals were given PrEP as of Jan 11 under a pilot programme, which started in January last year.

Sexual health adviser Azim Fakhrullah said: “Despite efforts to inform the public about the pills, many who are at high risk of contracting HIV are still unaware of their availability and effectiveness in preventing HIV transmission.

“This lack of awareness could stem from insufficient education and outreach campaigns targeting at-risk communities.”

Azim said HIV carries a significant social stigma, which dissuades many from seeking information or assistance on HIV prevention and treatment due to fear of judgement, discrimination or ostracisation.

“These stigmas hinder open discussions about PrEP and other preventive measures.

“Some mistakenly believe PrEP is ineffective, has severe side effects or is only necessary for those who engage in high-risk behaviour.”

He also said the process to obtain PrEP at selected government clinics is quick and easy.

“Individuals could just walk into clinics dispensing them and inform the staff about their required medication.

“They would then be directed to undergo a medical assessment and tests for HIV, kidney function and other sexually transmitted infections before PrEP is prescribed.”

Azim said PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV when taken as prescribed and suggested high-risk individuals use it to significantly reduce the risk of infection.

“By taking the pills, individuals could add an extra layer of protection against HIV transmission, especially if they engage in risky behaviour such as having multiple sex partners, unprotected sex, using intravenous drugs or having an HIV-positive sex partner.”

Universiti Malaya associate professor of infectious diseases Dr Raja Iskandar Raja Azwa said PrEP could be taken daily by men and women, or “on demand” by men.

“There are two options for taking PrEP. The most common approach for men is to take the pills about four times a week. However, women have to do so six to seven times a week to achieve full protection.”

Raja Iskandar said men who have frequent sexual intercourse are advised to take the pills daily and those who have it infrequently may take it “on demand”. He stressed that taking PrEP pills in this manner is only effective for men.

“Taking PrEP ‘on demand’ involves swallowing two pills between two and 24 hours before intercourse, followed by another pill 24 hours later and a final pill 24 hours after that.”