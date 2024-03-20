Langkawi’s Malut Dam water level dropping, nearing critical

ALOR SETAR: Due to the ongoing dry spell, the water level at the Malut Dam in Langkawi is decreasing and approaching critical levels.

State Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply, Water Resources and Environment Committee chairman Mohamad Yusoff @ Munir Zakaria said the water level at the dam is currently at 67.46 metres (m).

“The normal level is at 74m while the critical level is measured at 60.20 meters,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting here today.

He also said that repair works on underwater pipe leaks in Langkawi will continue to reduce water supply disruptions on the island.

Mohamad Yusoff said the water levels at other dams in Kedah are still stable despite a decrease in water output at Sungai Muda, which has affected operations at the Bukit Selambau and Pinang Tunggal Water Treatment Plants. -Bernama