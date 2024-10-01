Late journalist Fiza Kamarudin’s next of kin eligible for Perkeso benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The next of kin of entertainment journalist Siti Nor Hafiza Kamarudin or Fiza Kamarudin, who died in London, United Kingdom, are eligible to receive Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) benefits.

Perkeso group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said a review of the contribution records of the mother of two children aged 8 and 10 found that she had worked in seven different companies since December 2002.

“Therefore, her husband Roshdi Ramli is entitled to receive Perkeso benefits for life. Their two children will receive the same benefit until they reach the age of 21 if unmarried and it can be extended if they pursue studies at the undergraduate level,” he said in a statement today.

Based on Siti Nor Hafiza’s contribution records, her family qualifies for a Survivors’ Pension of RM1,975 per month and a one-time Funeral Benefit of RM2,000 under the Invalidity Scheme, in accordance with the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969.

Mohammed Azman also expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and hoped that the distribution of these benefits would aid in their livelihood.

According to the statement, Mohammed Azman, together with Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad or Altimet, visited the family’s residence today.

Siti Nor Hafiza, 40, died at Charing Cross Hospital, London on Dec 28 last year after reportedly losing consciousness at Heathrow International Airport while en route to Malaysia after a vacation. -Bernama