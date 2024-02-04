Lecture fined RM9,000 for using forged documents over vehicle rental payment

KUALA LUMPUR: A lecturer of a public university was fined RM9,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using forged documents for vehicle rental payments amounting to RM%M6,600 six years ago.

Judge Rozina Ayob meted out the fine, in default 18 months in jail, on Jasmi Hafiz Abdul Aziz, 47, after she changed her plea to guilty to three alternative charges at today’s proceeding, which was set for mention.

According to the three alternative charges, Jasmi Hafiz was charged with using three receipts which she had reason to know were forged documents for the rental payment of three vehicles between April 24, 2018, and Jan 27, 2019, which amounted to RM6,600.

She was charged with committing the offence at the Department of Geology, Faculty of Science, University of Malaya, between May 29, 2018, and Feb 19, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, and can be punished under Section 465 of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction,

She was also charged with six other alternative charges involving using forged documents, but all the charges were considered as ‘take into consideration’ (TIC) under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz while the accused was represented by lawyer Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin. -Bernama