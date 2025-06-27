KPDN launches KBBM 2025 to boost local MSME sales in Malaysia

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has launched the 2025 Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) under the theme ‘Jom Beli Lokal’ to strengthen domestic economic growth and support local entrepreneurs.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali highlighted that the campaign aims to enhance sales value and market penetration for Malaysian-made products while reducing reliance on imports.

“This initiative directly supports local entrepreneurs and contributes to national economic growth,“ he said during the launch at Puteri Harbour Convention Centre.

The campaign will involve multiple ministries, government agencies, and private sector collaboration to promote local products as a preferred choice.

Armizan emphasised that KBBM will expand to e-commerce platforms, leveraging partnerships with major operators like TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada.

“E-commerce plays a crucial role in reaching wider audiences, and we recorded over RM347 million in sales through KBBM in 2023 and 2024,“ he added.

The three-day Southern Zone Roadshow in Johor marks the beginning of a nationwide tour, covering five additional zones.

The event includes consumer advocacy programmes, local product exhibitions, and government agency showcases.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and state committee chairman Lee Ting Han were also present at the launch.