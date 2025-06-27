RUNAWAY championship leader Marc Marquez can draw level with motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini's 68 elite wins at the Dutch MotoGP this weekend.

That will leave the rejuvenated six-time MotoGP champion 21 grands prix wins shy of all-time record-holder Valentino Rossi.

The way the Spaniard has been riding since joining the Ducati factory time this term, catching his retired arch rival's tally is by no means beyond the bounds of possibility.

Marquez arrives at Assen's 'Cathedral of speed' circuit fresh from his exploits at Mugello, where he claimed the sprint and the race from pole for the fifth weekend this year.

His fifth win from nine grands prix lifted him 40 points clear of his younger sibling Alex, riding for Ducati's satellite Gresini team.

Alex Marquez has finished second to Marc in eight of the nine sprints, and four times in the main event, leading some conspiracy theorists to speculate over a form of collusion and sharing of strategies between the siblings.

Alex though was quick to knock that notion on the head ahead of this 10th round of the championship.

"I think, from outside, some people are trying to create a war or a battle between me and Marc," Alex told crash.net.

"It's what the people want to push, to see some competition. We have that already - we are brothers.

"So, we've fought all of our lives. You want to beat your brother and you want to be in front and you want to be better in life than your brother.

"But it will not change. At the moment, he is faster than us. For that reason, many times people say 'Alex doesn't attack him'.

"I don't attack him because I don't arrive (in a position to take him on)."

Bagnaia aims for Assen four-timer

The Marquez brothers have left former two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia toiling in their wake this season.

The occupant of the other half of the Ducati factory garage is a yawning 110 points off the lead.

But 'Pecco' has form at Assen, winning the last three Dutch grands prix, and looked back to his best, hustling for the lead early on in Mugello last Sunday before settling for third.

Bagnaia is having similar problems with his bike as McLaren Formula One title contender Lando Norris has been complaining of with his car this season as he battles his teammate Oscar Piastri for the F1 drivers' crown.

"I was quite confident in the first part of the race, I was feeling good, and then after six laps, the front started to drop.

"I had to slow down because I was risking a crash. The problem is that this season is always like this. I cannot do what I want on the bike," he said after Mugello.

"It's a shame, it is what it is. From the first race, it's like this," he continued.

"Maybe I start well, then I spend the race watching the brothers, what they are doing, hoping for a mistake from them to maybe have a chance to overtake. But like this, it's not possible."