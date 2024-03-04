Legendary singer Jamal Abdillah sells beef at RAHMAH price

IPOH: In response to the government’s RAHMAH Initiative, popular singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah will be selling products from his cattle farm company at the RAHMAH Jamal Abdillah Farm Sale, for two days starting this Sunday.

Jamal, whose real name is Jamal Ubaidillah Mohd Ali, 64, said that a total of 12 cattle will be slaughtered and if that number is insufficient, he will increase the number.

“In addition to donating and also responding to the government’s call for the RAHMAH initiative, I also want to take this opportunity to introduce and launch the Jamal Abdillah Farm company so that the public knows I have a cattle farm business,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The legendary singer who made popular the song Kekasih Awal dan Akhir said he plans to expand his cattle farming land in Bukit Merah, Kerian in the future.

“After this, my plan is to further expand my farm, at least to cater for the market or for food security to avoid food shortages,“ said Jamal.

The RAHMAH Jamal Abdillah Farm Sale, in collaboration with the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (Perak SADC), will take place on April 7 and 8 starting 9 am at the Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh (MBI) here, offering beef at below market prices.

Beef is sold at RM32 per kilogramme, tenderloin (RM39/kg), bone (RM26/kg), ribs (RM32/kg), organs (RM16/kg), cow’s head (RM60/unit) and gearbox (RM10/unit) are also available.

Jamal began venturing into commercial cattle farming since May last year, aspiring to promote agriculture to involve more Bumiputera in the field.

His cattle farm located in Bukit Merah spans nearly two hectares and equipped with cattle pens capable of accommodating 300 to 400 animals, along with plans for goat farming in the area. -Bernama