Lifestyle medicine conference to address chronic illnesses

PETALING JAYA: Attendees of the Malaysian Lifestyle Medicine Conference, organised by the Malaysian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (MSLM), are expected to convene at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur for its third edition today and tomorrow.

MSLM founder and president Dr Sivaneswaran Poobalasingam (pix) said the hybrid conference, themed “Prevent, treat and reverse chronic diseases with evidence-based lifestyle medicine”, will explore state-of-the-art strategies that can manage non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“The event is designed to educate and empower healthcare professionals, while showcasing the latest protocols and different pillars of lifestyle medicine.”

Sivaneswaran also said the emerging healthcare discipline and therapeutic intervention have the potential to address underlying causes and replace unhealthy behaviour patterns with positive ones.

He said MSLM participated in the development of a Lifestyle Medicine and Diabetes Remission Module and trained healthcare professionals at a public health facility, which received support from the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation.

According to him, the trainees successfully acquired strategies to assist patients in their journey to be free of chronic diseases.

“Studies indicate that poor lifestyle choices are key factors in the pathogenesis of chronic diseases.

“Our professional training does not equip us to help patients initiate health-promoting behaviours. Hence, there has been a great increase in demand for evidence-based lifestyle medicine practices.”

He said speakers from around the world will provide insights at the conference on how healthcare professionals could help stem the “NCD tsunami”.

“Our international and local speakers are leaders in the field of lifestyle medicine,” he said, adding that the event will include workshops and mindfulness and physical activity sessions.

Sivaneswaran said “Lifestyle medicine and remission of Type 2 diabetes”, “Microbiome and chronic diseases”, “Fasting in disease prevention and management” and “Plant-based diet and chronic diseases” are among the highlights at the conference.

“There are also opportunities for participants to network and forge relationships with like-minded healthcare professionals.”

He expressed hope that the event will lead to significant impacts in local and worldwide healthcare.

“We can change the way we practise medicine and this can contribute significantly to reducing the burden of chronic diseases.”