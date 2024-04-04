Loo reaffirms that Najib has knowledge of 1MDB documents signing

KUALA LUMPUR: Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) general counsel, Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, today reaffirmed in her testimony that the former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was aware of the information in every document he signed.

Loo, who is the 50th witness for the prosecution in the corruption case involving 1MDB funds, rejected the suggestion by Najib’s defense that the former Prime Minister did not know the contents of the documents he signed.

“I do not agree. As I have stated before, Najib has knowledge of the contents of the documents,“ replied Loo.

She said as stated in her previous testimony, Najib who was also the Advisory Chairman of the 1MDB Board of Directors, was aware of the contents of documents such as the Special Rights Redeemable Preference Shareholder Resolution in Writing - Proposed Disposal of the Entire Hundred Percent (100%) Equity Interest of the Company of 1MDB International Holding Limited, dated 2 August 2021.

According to Loo, she prepared the document for Najib’s signature who then signed it.

“At 1MDB, I believe there was a different approach of handling documents compared to the standard practice, where documents were supposed to be signed by the Board of Directors first and then finally by Najib, but at 1MDB it happened the other way around.

“However, this matter does not violate any regulations in the company,“ said Loo, answering the questions and suggestions of defence counsel, Tania Scivetti before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, today.

In addition, in the cross-examination session by Scivetti, Loo was consistent with her testimony that she knew Low Taek Jho, or better known as Jho Low was a wealthy individual with potentially tens of millions or even billions of ringgit in assets, owing to his own background and that of his family’s businesses.

In addition, Loo also did not agree with Najib’s defence that Jho Low liked to make up stories to deceive influential individuals involved in multi-billion ringgit transactions.

“I don’t know if he (Jho Low) made up the story. But he did frequently mentioned the names of influential individuals.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not but he always talked about it and mentioned the names of influential individuals,“ she said.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position (as Prime Minister) to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.