Lorry ploughs into five vehicles due to brake failure, killing a mother and daughter

SHAH ALAM: A mother and daughter died in an accident at the KM5.5 Jalan Banting-Dengkil when a lorry that encountered brake failure veered into the opposite lane and ploughed into four vehicles this morning.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @Saleh said initial investigations revealed that the 47-year-old lorry informed police that the lorry that he was driving encountered brake failure.

“Police will tow the lorry for inspection at the Puspakom centre in Banting, near here.

“Investigations revealed that the driver had no previous traffic offences or criminal offences. The driver was however, detained for investigations under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan confirmed that the two people who died in the accident which occurred at about 7am, were a mother, 43 and her daughter aged 10.

He added that the lorry was on its way to Dengkil from Banting but upon reaching the location of the incident, the lorry lost control and veered into the opposite lane of the road before ploughing into four oncoming vehicles, including the car driven by the victim.

“The victim and her daughter who was seated on the front passenger seat were pinned to their seat and pronounced dead at the scene while another passenger seated at the rear seat of the car suffered light injuries,” he said. - Bernama