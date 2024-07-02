Lower speed limit on all federal roads in conjunction with CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) will temporarily reduce the speed limit on all federal roads nationwide from 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 80 km/h starting tomorrow until Feb 13 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

KKR, in a statement, said the temporary reduction in speed limit is among the safety and monitoring measures taken by the government to enhance safety and reduce the risk of road accidents that often occur during festive seasons.

The statement added that the ministry will also carry out Integrated Operations and Road Safety Campaigns in conjunction with the 2024 National Chinese New Year Celebration.

According to the ministry, non-critical road construction and maintenance works will be suspended to avoid disrupting traffic flow during the period, except for emergency works.

“This is in line with the spirit and aspiration of the MyJalan Programme launched by KKR for all parties to jointly ensure safety and driving comfort, especially on federal roads,“ it said. -Bernama