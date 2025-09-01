PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet will decide on the targeted RON95 fuel subsidy mechanism in the coming weeks, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli announced today.

The government plans to implement a new system based on households’ net disposable income, moving away from the current B40, M40, and T20 classifications, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“We are going through the internal processes to finalise this. In a few weeks, the government will finalise the proposal made by the economy ministry,“ he was quoted as saying.

The government also plans to use the Padu database to identify eligible RON95 subsidy recipients.

The database, containing data on 21 million Malaysians, was recently reopened for new registrations.

“As soon as we get the green light, it is our duty to communicate the changes,“ Rafizi added.

The targeted subsidy programme aims to reduce government spending and leakages while ensuring support reaches households that need it most.