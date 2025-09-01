PETALING JAYA: A single father of three pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to the charge of stealing a bunch of bananas from a plantation in Rengit, Johor last Saturday.

Muhammad Fadil Ismail, 35, admitted to the crime after the charge was read before Magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman, who sentenced him to three months in prison, Berita Harian reported.

According to the charge, Muhammad was accused of stealing the fruit belonging to a 56-year-old man at Parit Jaya, Kampung Sungai Bagan Laut, Rengit, at 9.45am on January 4.

The lorry attendant was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. For repeat offenses, both imprisonment and fines may be imposed.

Case details revealed that the plantation owner had frequently noticed bananas of the ‘rastali’ variety disappearing from his plantation due to theft.

Frustrated by these incidents, the owner installed a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area to catch the thief red-handed.

The footage captured Muhammad cutting down a banana tree and stealing the bananas. The owner reported the theft to the Rengit Police Station on January 4, leading to Muhammad’s arrest on the same day.

Police investigations revealed that he was also responsible for the previous banana thefts as well.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip and Prosecuting Officer Inspector Ling Shao Shen, while Muhammad was represented by Kamarularifin Nordin from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).