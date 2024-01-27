M’sia to present oral submission to ICJ on Feb 22 - Mohamad

REMBAU: Malaysia will present its oral submission at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, regarding Israel’s atrocities against Palestine on Feb 22, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Malaysia supported the case brought by South Africa against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention, and he would be representing the country on the matter at the ICJ.

“Malaysia very much welcomes and is pleased with the ICJ’s decision yesterday which also set six interim measures in the case brought by South Africa against Israel pending a full trial.

“These initial steps are a victory for countries that want the mass killings by the Zionist regime in Gaza to be stopped immediately.

“We will bring Malaysia’s voice to the ICJ because we were the first country to support South Africa in bringing this case to the ICJ,“ he told reporters after attending the Kota state constituency Kenduri Rakyat here, today.

In its ruling yesterday, the ICJ ordered Israel to implement six interim measures, including preventing genocide in Gaza, ensuring that its forces did not carry out any acts of genocide, as well as preventing and punishing any incitement to commit genocide.

Israel was also ordered to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, prevent the destruction of evidence of alleged war crimes in Gaza and allow fact-finding missions access, and submit a report to the ICJ on all steps taken in implementing the measures within a month.

In the meantime, Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, hoped that through these interim measures, Israel as a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, would comply with the ICJ’s decision.

He also hoped that it would allow humanitarian aid including medical and food supplies could enter Gaza, thus ending the suffering of the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Mohamad expressed delight when his counterpart, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in her statement wanted Israel to comply with the ICJ’s decision.

“Germany, which is among Israel’s strongest allies, has asked Israel to comply with this temporary arrangement. This is a good development, I am happy that she issued a statement welcoming these interim measures,“ he said. - Bernama