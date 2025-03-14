PONTIAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 83,000 lobster seeds with the arrest of three local men in the waters off Tanjung Piai here yesterday.

Its Johor deputy director of operations, Maritime Captain Kama Azri Kamil said authorities detected a boat travelling in a suspicious manner from Batu Pahat to Gelang Patah before stopping it for inspection at 0.1 nautical miles southeast of Sungai Boh around 2.30 am during Op Khas Pagar Laut.

Upon inspecting the boat, officers found 17 polystyrene boxes containing approximately 83,000 lobster seeds, estimated to be worth nearly RM500,000.

“The boat is believed to have been smuggling the lobster seeds from a neighbouring country into Johor without the approval of the Department of Fisheries Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

“As a result, three local men, aged between 30 and 33, who were onboard were detained for further investigations. The case is being investigated under Section 40(1) of the Fisheries Act 1985.”

Kama Azri said the boat and all confiscated items were taken to the Johor Maritime Jetty at Sungai Pulai for further action.

“We will intensify enforcement operations in state waters following the activation of Op Khas Pagar Laut which was launched on March 12 (Wednesday) to curb cross-border crimes ahead of the festive season.

“At the same time, we urge the public to continue providing information on illegal maritime activities to help the authorities take appropriate action,” he added.

Any relevant information can be reported via the emergency hotline 999 or the Johor Maritime Operations Centre at 07-2199402.