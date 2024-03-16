MACC arrests three company owners, including two with Datuk title

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three company owners, including two with the honorific ‘Datuk’ title, on suspicion of corruption.

According to a source, the three men were detained at about 11.30 pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters here.

Magistrate Khairunnisa Kasa issued the remand order applied by the MACC on one of the men for three days until Sunday, and the men with the Datuk title for one day.

“Those detained are believed to have given bribes to civil servants to refrain from taking action against cases of tobacco, cigarette, and alcohol smuggling through the country’s entry points from 2018 until 2023,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Khairunnisa also allowed the application by the MACC to extend the remand of two more suspects by one more day.

The two suspects, who are in their 30s and 40s, were detained on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the same case.

MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the remand of the three suspects.

On Tuesday, the media reported that the MACC detained four civil servants for suspected bribery of over RM5 million from a tobacco, cigarette and alcohol smuggling syndicate via the country's entry points. -Bernama