MACC detains company director over alleged false claims worth almost RM1m

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a company director on suspicion of being involved in the submission of false claims for oil storage maintenance, pipe installation and closed-circuit television (CCTV) work amounting to almost RM 1 million.

The man in his 50s was arrested at about 7.30 pm yesterday when he appeared to testify at the MACC Headquarters and was remanded for four days from today until Saturday (March 9), after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin granted the application for remand by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

According to sources, the individual was suspected of being involved in a false claim in 2021 involving the maintenance work on oil storage and accommodation in Kota Belud, Sabah amounting to more than RM490,000.

“The individual is also believed to have made false claims for oil storage maintenance, pipe installation and CCTV work amounting to more than RM470,000 in Lahad Datu, Sabah when the work was not carried out,“ he said.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the investigation was conducted under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BAHRU, three immigration officers and two civilians were remanded for five days starting today to assist with investigations into the case of soliciting and accepting bribes from foreigners wanting to enter Malaysia.

Earlier, the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement said that in collaboration with the Integrity Unit of the Johor State Immigration Department, they had arrested three immigration officers and two civilians for soliciting and accepting bribes.

According to sources, the five suspects, namely four men and a woman, who is also the wife of one of the detained immigration officers, were aged between 35 and 46.

The three immigration officers on duty at the Senai International Airport (LTAS) and the two civilians were detained between 5 and 11 pm yesterday at the Johor MACC Office and Larkin.

It is understood that the integrity team of the Johor State Immigration Department conducted an integrity compliance check at LTAS and examined the mobile phones of the officers on duty, where they discovered several suspicious text messages via the WhatsApp application on the phones of the officers involved

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrests and that the case was investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama