MACC detains four businessmen, including ex-political secretary

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four businessmen, including a former political secretary to a former minister, and an individual holding the title Datuk Seri on suspicion of receiving bribes from several companies and contractors who obtained tenders in a ministry.

Three suspects have been remanded for four days until Saturday, while the other has been remanded for three days until Friday.

According to sources, the arrests of all the male suspects took place after the main suspect, who previously worked as the political secretary, allegedly requested and received bribes to ensure that the supply tender at a ministry was secured by the contractors.

“All four male suspects are believed to have received bribes from several companies, including contractors who obtained work tenders at a ministry around 2020 to 2021 worth millions of ringgit.

“The suspects were arrested around 7 pm to 8.30 pm yesterday, with three at the MACC headquarters when they attended to have their statements recorded and another arrested in Shah Alam,” he said.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division senior director, Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the MACC could also call several other individuals to provide information to assist in the investigation.–Bernama