IMAGINE this — you pick up a chicken sausage bun on sale, planning to enjoy it for dinner. But at home, as you pierce the sausage, you spot worms wriggling inside.

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok user @c0qqu3teeeee, who purchased a Mayo Chicken Sausage Bun for RM5 from the bakery section of a hypermarket in Johor Bahru.

In a five-second TikTok video that has since gone viral, she filmed the shocking sight: worms visibly moving inside the sausage.

“Luckily I peeled it first before eating,” she wrote in the caption.

The unsettling video has since gained over 843,000 views and more than 1,700 comments, with Malaysian netizens expressing shock and disgust at the discovery.

Many also urged her to return the item and request a refund.

“Go get a refund. These people like to play around with things like this. Even when the item can’t be sold anymore, they still sell it,” commented PandaGy.

Other users chimed in with similar experiences, especially when it came to discounted bread items.

“We also often buy bread that’s on sale, and you really have to check carefully before buying. One time, I bought it and when I opened it, there were eggs inside. So now I don’t buy it anymore — just stick to buying cooked daily meals,” wrote Shuhaahmad.

“I usually check the expiry date before buying but recently when I bought it, I got hard peanuts. It’s usually okay, but after this, I’m definitely not buying it anymore,” said another user.