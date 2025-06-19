KESUMA, Penang to partner on talent pipeline for chip design, high-tech sectors

GEORGE TOWN: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) is finalising a strategic collaboration with the Penang government to strengthen the local talent pipeline by producing more engineers through the Penang Chip Design Academy (PCDA).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the academy, established by the state government, is aimed at advancing Penang’s semiconductor and high-tech sectors, with KESUMA poised to add value to the initiative.

“PCDA was created to develop human capital, young people and workers, for the semiconductor and high-tech industries.

“KESUMA wants to explore how we can support the state’s skill training programmes to drive this sector forward,” he told reporters after launching the National Training Week (NTW) 2025 Northern Region roadshow here today.

Penang launched the academy last year as part of efforts to strengthen integrated circuit (IC) design and digital development, aligning with the state’s plans to build a thriving IC design ecosystem and digital economy hub.

Sim also announced a strategic partnership between the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) under the Advanced Technology Meister Programme (ATMP).

“Through this initiative, we are introducing a matching grant programme to help local industries enhance workforce skills in advanced technology,” he said.

Employers will be able to co-develop training programmes with learning institutions of their choice, supported by funding from both HRD Corp via its levy system, as well as NCIA under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12).

Sims aid the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a highly skilled workforce and achieving the national target of 30 per cent skilled labour by 2030.

In a separate announcement, KESUMA also approved the implementation of a skills enhancement programme under the Focused Impact Training Initiative (FITI) for fishing families and local communities in South Penang.

The programme will benefit 420 participants through courses such as helmsman training, site safety supervision, computer applications and safety officer certification.

“The goal is to ensure that the fishing community is not left behind in economic progress brought by projects such as Silicon Island,” Sim said.