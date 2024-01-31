MACC freezes bank accounts of businessman with ‘Tan Sri’ title

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen several private bank accounts worth tens of millions of ringgit belonging to a businessman with a ‘Tan Sri’ title.

A source said that the action was taken following an investigation conducted by the MACC against the businessman in connection to a contract awarded to a government vehicle supplier in July last year.

The source also said that MACC had raided the house and company belonging to the businessman, who is in his 70s, and obtained financial documents to help in the investigation.

“MACC has also recorded statements from several key witnesses, who are from the government agencies involved as well as individuals from companies that are contracted to supply and manage the Malaysian government’s vehicle fleet,“ the source said today.

The source said more than 100 private and company accounts worth millions of ringgit under the businessman’s control had been analysed to see the trend of transferring money to certain individuals.

According to the source, MACC had frozen several of these accounts believed to be holding tens of millions of ringgit.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed that the accounts had been frozen.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama