MACC increases cooperation with NACC Thailand to curb graft at borders

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is constantly increasing its cooperation with the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand (NACC) to prevent cross-border crime, especially corruption at the entry points of both countries.

Kedah MACC director Ahmad Nizam Ismail said both parties are also confident that with good bilateral relations, it will be able to prevent such activities thus ensuring security at the borders is at an optimal level.

“This cooperation will make it easier for us to reduce or eliminate cross-border criminal activities, that’s the potential we see (from this bilateral relations).

“We see that there is a possibility of corruption (at the border), so we want to prevent it early... It is a preventive measure involving the authorities in both countries,” he said.

He said this after the Cross-Border Corruption Prevention Dialogue between Malaysian and Thai enforcement agencies at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here today.

A delegation from Thailand was led by the NACC Thailand director of Songkhla Province, Ram Wasuthanapinyo.

Meanwhile, Ram Wasuthanapinyo expressed hope that the bilateral relations can help both countries ensure that there is no misconduct related to corruption, especially at the borders.

He said that his side is always ready to cooperate, either in the form of information or intelligence sharing in efforts to prevent corruption. -Bernama