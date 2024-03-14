MACC investigating S’pore developer linked to high-profile case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that it has questioned a Singaporean property developer in connection with a high-profile case in Malaysia.

Without mentioning names, MACC said it had also ordered the businessman to declare his assets and the financial holdings of his family.

“I can confirm that more people are expected to be called up for questioning in the near future in connection with this investigation,“ said MACC Anti-Laundering Division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin when contacted here today.

Earlier, the CNA news portal reported that MACC was investigating the businessman and property developer said to be linked to former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

The authorities were said to have arrested the developer last week after raiding his house and business premises in Kuala Lumpur.

On Dec 30 last year, MACC said in a statement that its investigation against Daim was based on information obtained from the Pandora Papers.

Earlier, Daim’s wife Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to a charge of failing to comply with an MACC notice by not declaring 12 assets, including some in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Daim is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA). - Bernama