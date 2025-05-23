THOMAS Tuchel said Friday he will not release England players early for the Club World Cup because he wants to build a close bond with his squad.

England play a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7 before a friendly against Senegal in Nottingham three days later.

The expanded Club World Cup, involving 32 teams, starts in the United States on June 14.

Tuchel had considered leaving out players involved in the month-long tournament, but opted to name eight in his squad on Friday and has no intention of allowing them to leave early.

“We will start the camp with 26 and finish the camp with the same 26. That’s the decision in the end,“ Tuchel said.

“I was an advocate and could see the reasons for the players who go to the Club World Cup to maybe leave a bit earlier, to maybe change the squad.

“We even had discussions if we nominate the squad without Club World Cup players, so the discussion was very open in all directions. But very quickly we understood that it is also important for us.”

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, who is reportedly set for surgery on a shoulder issue after the tournament, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher are among the Club World Cup participants named in the England squad.

Tuchel also called up the Chelsea quintet Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Reece James.

The German is aware that clubs would prefer he adopted a more flexible approach, but he is determined to give priority to England’s World Cup challenge.

“It’s only one year to go until the World Cup so why would you send players away? We want to cherish and worship every day together and what signal would it send to the group to send players away?” asked Tuchel.

“I can understand the arguments, especially of the clubs who would love to see their players get a rest, but I think we have the strongest arguments for ourselves, and for our goals that we want to reach.

“We are building a togetherness. We want to develop a camaraderie, and this is only possible if we take every day seriously.

“The players know it, the clubs know it and this is our decision.”