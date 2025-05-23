PM Anwar wins PKR president post unchallenged

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was officially announced as having successfully defended his position as Parti Keadilan Rakyat president in the party’s election for the 2025-2028 session.

Anwar was announced as having won uncontested after no candidates offered to contest the position.

The Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, announced the official result at the PKR 2024/2025 National Congress at Persada International Convention Centre, here tonight.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, has held the position of PKR president since 2018 until now.

Prior to that, he held the position of PKR de facto leader.

The 2025-2028 leadership election saw a total of 251 candidates offering to contest in the election, comprising 104 nominations for Central Leadership Council (MPP), 85 candidates for youth wing AMK Leadership Council and 62 for Wanita Leadership Council.