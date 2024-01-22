MACC nabs company director for allegedly bribing civil servants

MELAKA: A company director has been arrested for allegedly giving bribes to civil servants in several government departments in Melaka for the implementation of procurement works involving a total of RM639,104.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Melaka director, Mohd Shahril Che Saad said the man, in his 60s, was detained when he turned up at the Melaka MACC Office at about noon today to assist in the ongoing investigations.

“The arrest was made after the suspect had bribed civil servants in various government departments in Melaka between 2021 and 2023 by paying between thousands of ringgit in bribery to ensure success in getting supply projects.

“The MACC does not rule out the possibility of calling up some civil servants from the various departments to help assist in the further investigation of the case,” he said in a statement today.

He said the chain of bribery cartels involving government departments must be eradicated to avoid the monopoly of supply projects in government departments in Melaka from continuing.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009 and the suspect will be taken to court tomorrow for a remand order. - Bernama