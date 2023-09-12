MADANI Gov’t One Year Anniversary Programme records over 100,000 visitors in two days

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at Bukit Jalil National Stadium drew an impressive crowd, recording over 100,000 attendees in the past two days.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said that the impressive turnout signifies the success of the three-day programme which will come to a close tomorrow, after bringing the services of ministries, agencies, and government-linked companies (GLCs) to the people.

“I’ve observed that most visitors are delighted as the services offered by the ministries and agencies fulfill the intended goals. At the Career Carnival booth earlier, several people seized the opportunity to register, recognising it as the best chance to secure employment.

“We anticipate a higher turnout tomorrow as it marks the programme’s finale,“ he told reporters after accompanying Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil to check on preparations for the closing ceremony, here today.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme will conclude tomorrow with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim scheduled to officiate the closing ceremony.

The programme aims to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives from each ministry, fostering public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction.

It seeks to build trust and confidence by periodically sharing reports on the achievements and progress. - Bernama