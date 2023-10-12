Madani Gov't One Year Anniversary Programme: Traffic summons payment counters to open until 9 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has extended the operating hours of counters offering discounts for traffic summonses at the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds until 9 pm.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the decision was made following the encouraging response from the public attending the programme.

“We’ve got fourteen counters operating today, and traffic police officers on duty will assist members of the public in paying off their summonses,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that visitors started queuing as early as 7 am at the booth because they did not want to miss the chance to pay their summonses at a discounted rate.

Private sector worker Abu Bakar Omar, 45, said he did not mind travelling from Ayer Keroh, Melaka, just to secure a 50 per cent discount on his traffic summonses.

“I was told that traffic summons discounts were only available in Bukit Jalil and nowhere else. So I hit the road early, leaving Ayer Keroh around 5 am to get here,” he said.

Ahmad Daniel Mohd Ali, a 24-year-old university student, said he took the opportunity to come to today’s programme to settle his outstanding summonses.

“Even though today is the last day to get the discount, I’m here because this kind of opportunity doesn’t come by often; it is usually offered when the government holds programmes like this,” he said.

The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme gives focus on three components, namely the one-year achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint services and the people’s well-being initiatives. -Bernama