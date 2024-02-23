Madani Rakyat programme: PSD offers psychological test for visitors

KUALA SELANGOR: Visitors to the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme, to be held from today until this Sunday (Feb 25) at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here, have the opportunity to perform psychological tests with the service provided by the Public Service Department (PSD).

PSD, in a statement today, said there are three types of counselling and consultation service sessions available to visitors at its booth at the Madani Rakyat programme.

They are Public Service e-Counseling (EKPA), Civil Servant Psychological Health Digital Profiling System (MyPsyD) and Biofeedback therapy.

“Public Service e-Counseling (EKPA) offers counselling and psychotherapy services through the e-KPA application on the JPA portal. Among the problems that will be discussed during the counselling session include performance and career, health, family, spirituality, finance, attitude, addiction, and psychosocial.

“The MyPsyD system is a screening process to find out the psychological health level of civil servants to create targeted and comprehensive intervention guidelines,” it said.

Regarding biofeedback therapy, it said, it helps regulate body functions, thus helping to manage conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety and incontinence and is an alternative medicine approach that teaches to change the way the body works to improve physical and mental health.

PSD also provides advisory services regarding the current pension scheme, pre-retirement and retirement matters to civil servants and government retirees at its booth.

The services included the facility to review monthly pension payment statements, promotion of the use of the MyPesara application and new printing of retiree cards.

“Visitors, especially students and parents, can also seek advisory services related to loan repayment facilities and damages, self-reporting of graduation, deferment, service contracts and sponsorship programmes for Pre-Service Training and In-Service Training,“ it said.

The Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme is for three days beginning today from 9 am to 10 pm. It is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Programme, which is a forum for the community to get information about 163 federal, state and related government services. -Bernama