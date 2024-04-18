Malaysia Airlines cancels flights due to Mount Ruang eruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has announced the cancellation of several flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and destinations in Sabah and Sarawak for today, April 18, 2024.

This decision comes due to the recent volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

Cancelled Flights:

To/from Sabah: MH7420, MH7421, MH2612, MH2621, MH2710, MH2711 (all KUL-TWU/BKI/SDK routes), MH7404, MH7405, MH2613

To/from Sarawak: MH2520, MH2513, MH2542, MH2543 (all KUL-KCH routes), MH2574, MH2575 (all KUL-MYY routes), MH2742, MH2473 (all KUL-BTU routes)

Looking Ahead:

The national airliner is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates on further cancellations.

Moreover, the airline is working to re-accomodate affected passengers on alternative flights as conditions improve.

Passengers are urged to update their contact details through My Booking on the Malaysia Airlines website for timely updates via email and SMS.

“Malaysia Airlines prioritises the safety of its passengers and crew and apologises for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations.”

