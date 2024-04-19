Malaysia Airlines commences gradual reinstatement of flights to and from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines has commenced the gradual reinstatement of flights to and from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan since the evening of April 18, 2024, in response to prevailing weather conditions.

In its social media update today, the airline said this positive development follows the necessary flight cancellations due to the volcanic eruption at Mount Ruang, Indonesia.

“While the airline endeavours to restore normal operations as soon as possible, several Malaysia Airlines flights scheduled for today have been cancelled with consideration for weather and operational safety,” it said.

The airline said it will provide updates on its social media account periodically and communicate directly to affected customers should there be any changes to their flights.

“Passengers are urged to update their contact details via My Booking on Malaysia Airlines’ website to receive timely updates from time to time via email and SMS,” it said.

On Thursday, Malaysia Airlines has cancelled 19 flights between KL International Airport and destinations in Sabah and Sarawak following Mount Ruang’s volcanic eruption, where 11 of the cancelled flights were to and from Sabah and eight flights involved Sarawak.

However, later on the same day, the national carrier has offered affected customers a one-time change to their travel itinerary free of charge or opt for a full refund irrespective of their fare family due to the volcanic eruption.

In a statement yesterday, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said affected customers who wish to change their flights or cancel their travel may do so via ‘My Booking’ on its website.