PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Manchester United have announced a multi-year partnership which will see the airline become the football club’s official commercial airline.

The partnership was announced by Malaysia Airlines’ Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, Izham Ismail.

Izham said, “This collaboration brings together two global icons, Malaysia Airlines and Manchester United, and will create unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers.

“Manchester United has a long-standing and proud connection with Malaysia, with a history of passionate support from across the country. We have three official Malaysian supporter’s clubs, with the Kuala Lumpur branch boasting one of the club’s largest supporter communities, reflecting the country’s love of all things United.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Malaysia Airlines to our family of partners and look forward to sharing with our global fans its trusted, welcoming and hospitable service,” shared Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson.

