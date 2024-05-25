Malaysia welcomes ICJ ruling to halt Rafah offensive: Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia welcomes the additional provisional measures by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including the order for Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said the ICJ also ordered Israel to immediately keep the Rafah border crossing open to allow for the unhindered access of humanitarian assistance.

“Malaysia welcomes the additional provisional measures granted by the ICJ concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel).

“Malaysia strongly urges the international community to intensify pressure on Israel to comply with the additional measures, as failing to do so would only make a mockery of the sanctity of international law,” the statement read.

The ICJ also ordered Israel to ensure the unimpeded access of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission, or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The court also ordered Tel Aviv to submit a report on all measures taken to give effect to the order within one month.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia will continue her efforts for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the admission of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

The president of the ICJ, Judge Nawaf Salam, said Israel must immediately hold its military offensive or any other action in the Rafah governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza, conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

The judge was reading the order on additional provisional measures requested by South Africa in the ongoing genocide case against Israel.

The ICJ said modification in its March 28 order was in view of change in circumstances due to the offensive on Rafah, where displaced Palestinians had taken refuge from the war that started in October.