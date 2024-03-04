Malaysians in Taiwan count their lucky stars for escaping unhurt amid powerful earthquake

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians in Taiwan thanked their lucky stars for escaping unhurt amid a powerful earthquake that struck the east-coast region on Wednesday morning.

A Malaysian in Hualien, the city closest to the epicentre of the quake, recounted her terryfing experience as the building she was in shook violently.

Going by the name Lo, the 24 year old lass who works with a higher learning institution in Hualien, told BERNAMA that she had just arrived at her office moments before the earthquake struck.

“It was still early and I was the only one in the office at that time. I had just switched on my computer when suddenly I felt the building shaking violently.

“It was really frightening as things around me began falling. But I managed to stay calm inside my office until the tremor stopped and then ran out from the building,” she told Bernama via WhatsApp.

Lo said except for some damages to the infrastructure and facilities, everyone in her organisation was safe and accounted for.

“There are still aftershocks occurring even at this moment as I am texting to you,” she said.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck on 7.58 am Wednesday, was strongest to occur in Taiwan in 25 years. At least seven people were reportedly killed and over 700 people were injured in the disaster while dozens of people were also fear trapped.

The earthquake has caused damage to properties as well as disrupted electricity supply, and public transportation services.

The shock was felt across the island, including the capital city of Taipei, which is about two hours from Hualien.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian, Isaac Yong who is currently residing in Taipei said he was jolted from his sleep by the quake.

“I was still sleeping when I felt the tremor and thought it was just a normal tremor. But it got worst and small things in my apartment which is on the sixth floor started to fall and break.

“We would experience light tremors from time to time and we can just stay put where we are until it was over. But this time the tremor was very strong and really scary,” said Yong who has been living in Taipei for 16 years when contacted by BERNAMA.

The business owner who hailed from Melaka said he took shelter under a table and as soon as the tremor stopped he dashed out from the building.

Yong added that although daily routine had returned to normal by evening, most people remain on high alert.

“The local authority will send emergency alert to all mobile numbers. For us Malaysians in Taiwan, we have a chat group where we will constantly share information on safety measures to be taken in the event of an earthquake,” he said.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry reported that so far no Malaysians affected by the earthquake.