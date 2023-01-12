Man arrested over criminal threats against PM

JITRA: A man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of posting criminal threats against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on social media.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the 43-year-old man was arrested at about 10 pm at his home in Kulim, following five police reports made against him statewide yesterday.

“The first report was lodged at 5.33 pm at Kampung Tanjung police station in Padang Terap. Reports were also lodged in Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu and Kulim.” he told a press conference here today.

Fisol said the suspect, who is a teacher at a school in Kulim, was being remanded for four days starting today. - Bernama