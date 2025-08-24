Argentina stun New Zealand 29-23 for first home win over All Blacks

ARGENTINA produced a stunning 29-23 upset victory over New Zealand to secure their first ever home win against the All Blacks in Rugby Championship history.

The Pumas displayed superior discipline to overcome a New Zealand side reduced to thirteen men at times during a bruising Test match at Estadio Velez Sarsfield.

Captain Julian Montoya praised the incredible atmosphere created by passionate home supporters who witnessed this historic triumph.

“The stadium was rocking, honestly it was amazing. I’m really proud of the team and the whole squad,“ Montoya said after his side toppled the only tier one nation they’d never beaten at home.

Argentina responded magnificently to last week’s 41-24 defeat in Cordoba with replacement fly-half Santiago Carreras landing three crucial second-half penalties.

New Zealand’s cause suffered significantly from three yellow cards, including two late in the first half that left them defending with thirteen men.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett acknowledged his team were thoroughly outplayed by their determined opponents.

“I think they showed more passion and intensity,“ Barrett said.

“They got over the gain line and they held the ball, while we gave away penalties which just fed their game. They’re a quality team and we were outclassed.”

Damian McKenzie landed a late penalty goal to earn New Zealand a bonus point, meaning they top the Rugby Championship standings after two rounds.

The seventh-ranked Pumas fully deserved victory by dominating all facets against a New Zealand side who will cling to their number one world ranking.

Barrett indicated there would be serious reflection within the All Blacks camp ahead of their next match against South Africa on September 6.

“We’ve got a week back at home and I’m sure there will be a bit of pain within this group because we’ve got a big challenge the following week,“ Barrett said.

“We certainly need a bounce.”

Argentina suffered an early blow when influential fly-half Tomas Albornoz was forced out of the game soon after scoring the opening points through a penalty goal.

The match turned decisively when New Zealand fullback Will Jordan received a yellow card for deliberate obstruction, shifting momentum towards the home side.

Carreras landed two penalties before Argentina pulled thirteen points clear midway through the second half when scrum-half Gonzalo Garcia scored following a rampaging charge from impressive back-rower Pablo Matera.

New Zealand threatened a comeback following a driving maul try to Samisoni Taukei’aho but their hopes ended when wing Sevu Reece received a yellow card for a deliberate foul. – AFP