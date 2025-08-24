Tabung Haji confirms Bumiputera Muslim management in rebranding

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji has confirmed its operations remain governed and managed entirely by a Bumiputera Muslim management team.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mustakim Mohamad stated TH is implementing a rebranding initiative to reaffirm its role as a respected Islamic savings institution.

“In recent times, TH has been more recognised for its hajj services, while at the same time, the cost of performing hajj has continued to rise,” he said in a statement.

Mustakim noted that depositors’ savings have not grown sufficiently for most to perform the pilgrimage.

“To address this issue, TH is carrying out a rebranding initiative to empower TH as the Islamic savings institution of choice,” he added.

He explained that achieving this rebranding goal requires suitable technical expertise consistent with Islamic historical practices.

“TH’s management and hajj affairs continue to be handled by an all-Bumiputera Muslim management team,” Mustakim clarified.

He confirmed technical support for the complex rebranding comes from a consortium formed by TH.

Mustakim emphasised TH must evolve into a customer-centric savings institution with updated operational strategies.

TH advised the public to verify information authenticity through official social media channels.

The organisation expressed concern about video postings with provocations and baseless allegations regarding rebranding and governance.

“TH takes this matter seriously and is closely monitoring any social media postings that attempt to incite the public with false information,” the statement read.

TH confirmed lodging police reports and MCMC reports regarding defamatory and inflammatory social media videos.

The institution pledged full cooperation with authorities to ensure appropriate action against perpetrators. – Bernama