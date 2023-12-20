Man fatally stabbed aunt out of anger

GEORGE TOWN: A man who was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman with a machete in the Raja Uda area of Butterworth on Tuesday (Dec 19) is believed to have acted out of anger.

Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the 29-year-old man, currently receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital (HPP), is now remanded for seven days for further investigation.

“Based on preliminary police investigations, the suspect acted out of anger, and we are conducting further investigations into the incident,“ he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the factory operator would be remanded for seven days until December 26, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said that acccording to initial police investigations, the victim, a 42-year-old clothing merchant, was the aunt of the man who stabbed her.

The suspect is currently undergoing treatment at HPP after nearly drowning when he jumped off the Penang Bridge following the incident but was saved by fishermen and anglers who handed him over to the police.

“Police will record statements from the suspect and several witnesses who witnessed the incident to complete the investigation papers for the case,“ Mohd Asri said when contacted by Bernama today.

It is understood that the suspect acted in anger towards his aunt, who allegedly interfered in his romantic relationship with the woman’s daughter.

In another case update, Mohamed Usuf Jan said the police had identified several suspects believed to be involved in the incident of an economy rice seller fatally stabbed 27 times on the second floor of a car park at an apartment on Jalan Perak here on Dec 5.

He said the police were conducting further investigations into the incident and believed they could resolve the case soon based on some new leads obtained.

“I cannot disclose more about the investigation into the case because further investigations are being conducted, and we are concerned that it will disrupt the investigation,“ he said.

He added that three individuals, including a woman, who were all close friends of the victim and were detained to assist in the investigation, have been released on police bail as their investigations and statements indicated they were not involved in the incident.

In the incident around 6:15 pm, a man in his 60s died after being stabbed 27 times with a knife by a male suspect who attacked him. -Bernama