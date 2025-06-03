IPOH: The Perak government has approved a special financial aid (BKK) of RM1,500 for all state civil servants in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebration.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the BKK, which will be distributed on March 24, will also involve Orang Besar Jajahan (OBJ), state-appointed teachers, part-time workers, and contract employees.

“Last year, we provided RM1,000, but Alhamdulillah, with the blessings and prosperity granted by Allah S.W.T this year, we are able to increase the amount.

“I also want to express my thanks to the heads of departments and civil servants who have greatly contributed to improving the state government’s revenue,” he said while speaking at the Mentri Besar’s Iftar with Civil Servants event at Laman Seri Ridzuan here this evening.

Around 1,000 civil servants, including department heads and junior officers, attended the iftar event.

Saarani mentioned that the Aidilfitri BKK will have a financial impact of RM10 million and will benefit 13,582 recipients.

Last year, the state government provided RM1,000 in BKK for civil servants, with a financial impact of RM8.8 million, benefiting 8,804 recipients.