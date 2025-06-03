KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has strongly warned all parties not to repeat the act of spreading statements in the form of provocation, insults, and ridiculing religion on social media platforms.

“I request the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to immediately take appropriate action against individuals involved in the dissemination of this irresponsible content.

“Strict action through Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 must be taken to ensure that the safety and harmony of the community is always preserved,“ he said in a statement today.

He said this following the action of a few netizens who spread statements related to the 3R (Race, Religion and Royalty) issue on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Aaron said the ministry would continue to implement the Speak Good-Good Campaign and apply the principles of national integration of Understanding, Respect and Acceptance through various programmes to educate Malaysians to respect other religions and cultures.

“It is the responsibility of each individual to ensure that the virtual space is used wisely and does not create division or tension in society. Irresponsible actions that lead to acts of insulting religion and racial sensitivities are a threat to the peace and harmony of the country,“ he said.

Aaron also reminded the people involved in spreading provocative and insulting statements against other religions to think about the adverse effects of their actions on the harmony of society in the country.

“Provocative action that do not respect the feelings of other religions and races can damage the harmony of our country,“ he said.