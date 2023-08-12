Man fined RM7,000 for making offensive communication against Police officer

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was fined RM7,000, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of an offensive communication against a female police officer on Facebook two years ago.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini meted out the fine on Mohamad Fatariza Abd Hamid, 49, who pleaded guilty to the charge. The man paid the fine.

He was charged with committing the act on the Facebook account of ‘Fatariza Hamid’ at 2.13 am, on July 30, 2021, with the link read at the Cyber ​​and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division Office, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, KPJ Tower, Wangsa Maju, at 11.05 am on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year of one year or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal prosecuted, while lawyer Salmi Hamdan Sabran represented Mohamad Fatariza. - Bernama